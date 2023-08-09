On August 3, Stevan Weinberg of Pikesville at 80. He is survived by wife Kathy Weinberg (née Greenhood); children Jordan (Lauren) Weinberg and Andrew (Kelly) Weinberg; sister Toba (William) Grant; and grandchildren Julia, Jack, Jeremy and William Weinberg. He was predeceased by parents Irene and William Weinberg.

Contributions may be sent to Johns Hopkins Medicine, with a memo indicating that this gift is in memory of Stevan Weinberg, and mailed to the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, 750 E. Pratt St., Suite 1700, Baltimore, MD 21202.