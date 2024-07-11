On June 29, Steve Rauseo of Baltimore at 79. He is survived by wife Esther Rauseo (née Koulias); children Jacquie (Michael) Bandarenko, David (Lauren) Rauseo, Laurie (Seth) Okin and Mindy Kavanagh; and grandchildren Alissa Bandarenko, Jena (Pat) Hunter, Sadie Mueck (Ryan Connolly), Dylan Rauseo, Liv Rauseo, Fiona Rauseo, Piper Okin, Charlie Okin, Liam Okin and Joey (Jody) Kavanagh, Lane Kavanagh and Jamie Kavanagh. He was predeceased by parents William and Anne Rauseo.

Contributions may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care at gilchristcares.org, directed to Gilchrist Center Towson.