On September 3, Steve Solomon of Baltimore at 79. He is survived by wife Joyce Solomon (née Garbis); children Karen (Stuart) Glickman and Barry (Nancy) Solomon; sister Faye Koslow (Lynn Gaites); grandchildren Adam Glickman, Danielle Glickman, Samantha Solomon, and Joshua Solomon; brother-in-law Marvin Garbis; and sister-in-law Nancy Alquist. He was predeceased by parents Frances and Bernard Solomon.

