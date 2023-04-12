On March 31, Steven David Balter of Freeland at 68. He is survived by partner James Hays; siblings Terri (Stanley) Feinblum, Lori Balter (Richard Levine), Arthur (Robin) Balter and Edward (Theresa) Balter; nieces and nephews Daniel (Danielle) Feinblum, Benjamin Feinblum, Joshua Feinblum (Vallenie), Rachael Balter (William Brady), Sarah Balter (Ofer Zmora), Jamie Balter O’Connor (Scott), Brandon Balter and Dara Balter; and great-nieces and nephews Sulita Feinblum, Amira Feinblum, Ziva Feinblum, Julia Feinblum and Alex Feinblum. He was predeceased by parents Barbara G. and Robert B. Balter.

Contributions may be sent to The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS), 2490 Giles Road, Baltimore, MD 21225.