On January 20, Steven Paul Weiss of Boca Raton, Fla. at 76. . He is survived by his wife, Randi Weiss (née Solomon); sons Brandon Weiss and Jordan Weiss; sister Lynne (Milton) Stombler; and mother Gertrude Weiss. Steven was predeceased by father Morris Weiss.

Steven was a graduate from the University of Baltimore, where he was a member of the Gamma Beta Fraternity. He was a loving husband to Randi and a proud father to his two sons. He will be dearly missed.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to: the Human Rights Campaign (www.hrc.org); or American Friends of Magen David Adom (AFMDA), www.afmda.org.