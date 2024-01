On Jan. 6, Steven R. Scherr of Albuquerque, New Mexico. He is survived by daughter Lauran Scherr and brother Allan Scherr. He grew up in Baltimore where he still had many friends. His career took him to upstate New York, Kansas, California and ultimately New Mexico where he had a medical referral business. He was loved by everyone he met.

