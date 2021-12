On Dec. 4, Shirley P. Stoler of Pikesville at 93. She is survived by sons Frank (Sue) Stoler and Philip (Martha Weinrauch) Stoler; son-in-law Don Finkelstein; grandchildren Jill Stoler, Adam (Paula) Stoler, David (Elizabeth) Finkelstein, Steven Finkelstein, Rachel (Chip) Hanna, Lauren Stoler and Gabrielle Stoler; and great-grandchildren Isaac and Ethan Stoler, Eli and Gwen Finkelstein and Yitzchak, Meira and Doniel Hanna. She was predeceased by husband Marvin Stoler; daughter Maxine Finkelstein; brothers Frank (Sophie) Glassner, Philip Glassner and Henry (Doris) Glassner; and parents Jennie and Abraham Max Glassner.

Contributions may be sent to American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.