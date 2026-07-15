Stuart Horwitz, known to his family and friends as Stu, died at Parker Adventist Hospital in Colorado on July 11, 2026. He was 90 years old. Stu was born to parents Jack and Grace Horwitz in Cleveland, Ohio, on February 4, 1936. Both Jack and Grace came from Lithuanian Jewish families who arrived in the United States during a massive wave of immigration in the early years of the 20th century. He graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1953 and earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Case Institute of Technology (which later merged with Western Reserve University to form Case Western Reserve University) in 1957. He went on to earn a Master of Science from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. Stu had a long career as an engineer with companies including Bendix and Westinghouse, contributing to many important improvements in microwave communication technology. During his career, he earned ten patents. Like all the Horwitz men, Stu had a great sense of humor and always had a joke to tell. In addition to his work, he enjoyed hobbies such as genealogy and bridge. He wrote a book about his ancestors, Family Trees Don’t Need Watering, with extraordinary detail about their lives in Lithuania and after their arrival in America. Stu was an avid bridge player who earned the rank of Life Master from the American Contract Bridge League (ACBL) in 2011 and then Bronze Life Master in 2018. He spent most of his life in Baltimore, Maryland. Stu married Barbara (Bobbie) nee Weiss in 1994. They spent 31 years together until her death in May of 2025. Stu and Bobbie were members of the Beth Israel congregation in Baltimore. Stu spent the past year in Colorado, where his son and daughter live. He is survived by his daughter Brenda (Tim) Ryan, his son Miles Horwitz, his brother Ted (Sandy) Horwitz, his grandchildren Jack Ryan, Alexandra Ryan, Danielle Ryan, and Bobbie’s children Mindy (Scott) Valpey, Diane Fay (Don Jones), and their children Lily, Brooker, Demri, Asher, Lyric, Nita, Clara, and six great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at Sol Levinson’s Chapel, 8900 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, MD 21208, Thursday, July 16th, at 9:30 am. Printed on 07/13/26. Inurnment at Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery, immediately following the Funeral. Please check the Sol Levinson website for updated shiva information. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Stuart’s memory to Blue Star Recyclers.