On March 22, Stuart Sachs of New Haven, Connecticut, at 62. He is survived by sister Sherie Roberts (Keith); brother Gary Sachs; nieces and nephews Carolyn Roberts (David Blair), Matthew Roberts (Katerina), James Sachs (Brie), Leslie Robinson (Sam) and Greg Sachs (Abbie Bresnahan); great-nephew Glen Robinson; and cousin Sarah Yaffe. He was predeceased by parents Myron and Helene Sachs and sister-in-law Maryanne Sachs. He was a graduate of the Gilman School, the University of Pennsylvania and King’s College, Cambridge University, England. He attended King’s College as a University of Pennsylvania Thouron Scholar where he was captain of the lacrosse team and earned two master’s degrees in international relations and social and political sciences. He worked for many years in customer relationship management in several industries in England, New York and Connecticut. He had a passion for caring for cats — his cats, Sherie and Keith’s cats, Carolyn’s cats and any stray cat in his neighborhood. He also enjoyed collecting books about American and world history, as well as social criticism and politics.

Contributions may be sent to the Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary in Newtown, CT (cvhfoundation.org).