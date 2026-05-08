Stuck on a Mother’s Day Gift? Here’s Our Jewish Charitable Giving Guide

What, exactly, do you get for Mother’s Day for the Jewish mom who has everything?

In our humble opinion, the best gift is something that pays it forward — like a donation to a charity that supports women and children.

There are countless nonprofits around the world that do important work in this sphere. But if you’re looking to honor mom with a donation to a women-focused charity with a Jewish bent, we’ve got you covered with our Jewish giving guide for Mother’s Day.

Whether your mom, wife or daughter is a history buff or passionate about women’s health, there’s surely a Jewish charity in our list that will resonate with her interests. As they say in the nonprofit world, giving is the best gift. Happy Mother’s Day!

Infertility can be a lonely journey. The Jewish Fertility Foundation (JFF) helps individuals and families so they do not have to face this isolating issue alone. JFF provides financial assistance, emotional support and infertility education to anyone struggling to build their family — including LGBTQ+ individuals, single parents, Jewish families and people of all backgrounds.

Since its founding in 2015, parents have welcomed 367 babies into the world, thanks to JFF helping to cover the cost of in-vitro fertilization and other treatments. A donation to JFF this Mother’s Day will help make another person’s dream of parenthood become a reality. Click here to donate.

The Jewish Women’s Archive works to ensure that women’s voices and contributions take their rightful place in the Jewish story. Through a diverse array of programming — including the Shalvi/Hyman Encyclopedia of Jewish Women, the world’s largest source of information about contemporary and historical Jewish women, as well as the Pomegranate Writing Fellowship for Jewish Women of Color and the “Can We Talk?” podcast — JWA aims to empower the next generation of Jewish women to become agents of change.

In honor of Mother’s Day, celebrate the women who have shaped your life with a gift that honors Jewish women for generations to come. Click here to donate.

Recent studies show that one-quarter of Israeli children live below the poverty line, and thus the mission of Yad Ezra V’Shulamit is a straightforward one: No child in Israel should go to bed hungry. The Jerusalem-based nonprofit organization gives hundreds of children across Israel their only hot meal of the day. The organization also delivers 12,000 food baskets to widows, orphans and single parents each week, as well as some 62,000 food baskets on Jewish holidays.

In addition, Yad Ezra V’Shulamit provides emergency relief to victims of war and terror, and they also disburse items like warm clothing and school supplies to families and children in need. A gift to Yad Ezra V’Shulamit this Mother’s Day ensures the next meal for a child in Israel. Click here to donate.

Sharsheret provides free, confidential and culturally meaningful support, education and resources to Jewish women and men facing breast cancer and ovarian cancer throughout the United States and Israel. The organization’s diverse programmatic offerings — which are also available to those who are not Jewish — include genetic and mental health counseling, peer support networks, financial assistance as well as lifesaving educational outreach. In addition, Sharsheret helps to meet the needs of young families, providing a “busy box” packed with resources, games and activities to help guide children through their parent’s cancer treatment or prophylactic surgery.

The organization’s name means “chain” in Hebrew; a Mother’s Day gift to Sharsheret helps strengthen the connection among women and families facing and at elevated genetic risk for breast cancer and ovarian cancer. Click here to donate.

You didn’t think we’d create a charitable giving guide without including a reminder that we’re a nonprofit too, did you? Our virtual community, where we kvell about all things joyful and Jewish, relies on reader donations to keep our work strong and meaningful.

If Kveller has made you — or the moms in your life — feel more supported, comforted, entertained or proud of your Jewish identity this year, please consider making a donation this Mother’s Day to support Kveller’s work. Click here to donate.

This article was sponsored by and produced in partnership with the Jewish Fertility Foundation, Jewish Women’s Archive and Yad Ezra V’Shulamit. It was produced by Kveller’s native content team.