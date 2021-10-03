Stuffed pepper soup: Easy and perfect for fall

By Jessica Grann

As the weather changes and summer turns into fall, I start making soup again. This recipe is a variation of my mom’s recipe — it gives you the warming flavor of stuffed peppers, but it’s easier to prepare and to serve. The soup also freezes and rewarms well.

Stuffed pepper soup

Serves 8

2 tablespoons oil

1 large onion, diced

1½ pounds ground beef

6 cups beef broth or 6 cups of water with 6 teaspoons of Osem beef consomme or the equivalent of bouillon cubes. The ratio for Telma cubes is 1 cube to 2 cups of water.

5 bell peppers; you can use all green, but I use 3 green and 2 red peppers, seeded and cut into 1-inch cubes.

1 can condensed tomato soup

2 15-ounce cans diced tomatoes

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 cup white rice

1 teaspoon sweet paprika

½ teaspoon black pepper

Salt to taste (optional; I find that this recipe really doesn’t need any)

Add the oil to a large soup pot and saute the onions for 10 minutes over medium heat.

Add the ground beef, chop and cook until browned, another 7-10 minutes.

Add the beef broth/bouillon and water, chopped peppers and all other ingredients and spices except for the rice.

Bring to a boil, then bring the heat down to low and allow to simmer uncovered for 1 hour and 20 minutes.

Raise the heat to high and bring to a boil, then stir in the rice, cover and turn off the heat.

Stir every 10 minutes and recover. Repeat 3 times. This allows the heat of the soup and the warmth from the turned-off burner to do the work without overcooking the rice.

Enjoy!