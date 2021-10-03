Stuffed pepper soup: Easy and perfect for fall

Stuffed pepper soup
Stuffed pepper soup (Photo by Jessica Grann)

By Jessica Grann

As the weather changes and summer turns into fall, I start making soup again. This recipe is a variation of my mom’s recipe — it gives you the warming flavor of stuffed peppers, but it’s easier to prepare and to serve. The soup also freezes and rewarms well.


Stuffed pepper soup

Serves 8

  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • 1 large onion, diced
  • 1½ pounds ground beef
  • 6 cups beef broth or 6 cups of water with 6 teaspoons of Osem beef consomme or the equivalent of bouillon cubes. The ratio for Telma cubes is 1 cube to 2 cups of water.
  • 5 bell peppers; you can use all green, but I use 3 green and 2 red peppers, seeded and cut into 1-inch cubes.
  • 1 can condensed tomato soup
  • 2 15-ounce cans diced tomatoes
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 1 cup white rice
  • 1 teaspoon sweet paprika
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • Salt to taste (optional; I find that this recipe really doesn’t need any)

Add the oil to a large soup pot and saute the onions for 10 minutes over medium heat.

Add the ground beef, chop and cook until browned, another 7-10 minutes.

Add the beef broth/bouillon and water, chopped peppers and all other ingredients and spices except for the rice.

Bring to a boil, then bring the heat down to low and allow to simmer uncovered for 1 hour and 20 minutes.

Raise the heat to high and bring to a boil, then stir in the rice, cover and turn off the heat.

Stir every 10 minutes and recover. Repeat 3 times. This allows the heat of the soup and the warmth from the turned-off burner to do the work without overcooking the rice.

Enjoy!

