Stuffed pepper soup: Easy and perfect for fall

By Jessica Grann
As the weather changes and summer turns into fall, I start making soup again. This recipe is a variation of my mom’s recipe — it gives you the warming flavor of stuffed peppers, but it’s easier to prepare and to serve. The soup also freezes and rewarms well.
Stuffed pepper soup
Serves 8
- 2 tablespoons oil
- 1 large onion, diced
- 1½ pounds ground beef
- 6 cups beef broth or 6 cups of water with 6 teaspoons of Osem beef consomme or the equivalent of bouillon cubes. The ratio for Telma cubes is 1 cube to 2 cups of water.
- 5 bell peppers; you can use all green, but I use 3 green and 2 red peppers, seeded and cut into 1-inch cubes.
- 1 can condensed tomato soup
- 2 15-ounce cans diced tomatoes
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 cup white rice
- 1 teaspoon sweet paprika
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- Salt to taste (optional; I find that this recipe really doesn’t need any)
Add the oil to a large soup pot and saute the onions for 10 minutes over medium heat.
Add the ground beef, chop and cook until browned, another 7-10 minutes.
Add the beef broth/bouillon and water, chopped peppers and all other ingredients and spices except for the rice.
Bring to a boil, then bring the heat down to low and allow to simmer uncovered for 1 hour and 20 minutes.
Raise the heat to high and bring to a boil, then stir in the rice, cover and turn off the heat.
Stir every 10 minutes and recover. Repeat 3 times. This allows the heat of the soup and the warmth from the turned-off burner to do the work without overcooking the rice.
Enjoy!