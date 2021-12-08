On Nov. 17, Norman B. Sturman, husband, father and grandfather, after a long, challenging battle with MS. He leaves behind wife of 51 years Jeannette Sturman of Silver Spring; children Lisa Melamed of Israel and Mark (Sarah) Sturman of Singapore; grandchildren Barbara, Asher, Rebecca, Rose, Rachel and Sarah Melamed and Luca Sturman; nephews David (Tracy) and Howard (Robin) Sturman; and cousins Selma Colby and Ronald (Gerrie) Sturman. He was preceded by brother Gilbert Sturman. Born and raised in Washington, D.C., he graduated from Coolidge H.S. and attended American University. He started his financial career with Legg Mason and then with Paine Webber, which eventually became UBS, where he had a long successful career until his retirement in 2007. The family wishes to give thanks to the caring staff at JSSA Hospice and to all the wonderful caregivers over the past years — Mark, Brian, BK, Edward, Michael, Mayah, Sal and Sulay.

Contributions may be made to Temple Beth Ami’s Endowment Fund, JSSA Hospice or any feed the hungry charity/organization of your choice.