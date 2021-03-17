On Jan. 30, Esther Levin Sturner of Baltimore at 103. She is survived by son Raymond Sturner (Barbara Howard); daughter-in law Terry Sturner; grandchildren Benjamin Sturner (Kimberly Kasarda), Leonard Sturner, Rebecca Sturner, and Samuel Sturner; great-grandchildren Willam Sturner and Cameron Sturner; and other family members Richard Berry, Chris Berry, Arlene Harmand and Debby Jospe. She was predeceased by husband William Sturner; son Jerry Sturner; and parents Rose and Oscar Sturner.

Contributions may be sent to Hadassah of Greater Baltimore, PO Box 21571, Pikesville, MD 21282.