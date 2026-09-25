Sunkist Fruit Gems Discontinued, Bar and Bat Mitzvah Boys, Girls Will Have to Duck Something Else

Synagogue-goers will have to find a new candy to throw at bar mitzvah boys, bat mitzvah girls and soon-to-be married people who get called up to the Torah, after Sunkist Fruit Gems were discontinued by the manufacturer in August.

The individually-wrapped kosher candies are soft enough and light enough to aim at eager children and an open Torah scroll. Jelly Belly took over the brand in 2006. Ferrara, which currently owns Jelly Belly, decided to discontinue the product.

Now, replacement products have popped up, including Sunsations Assorted Fruit Jel Candies, which are certified Circle K kosher, and Clever Candy Fruit Jelly Jewels by Nassau Candy.

Dani Klein, founder of the site YeahThatsKosher, told JNS that he is working on verifying the kosher status of the latter.

“There’s a lot of nostalgia with this product,” he said. “It’s a staple for the Jewish community. I can’t think of many bar or bat mitzvahs that I’ve attended where these candies were not thrown and given out.”

“I’m excited to learn about the new dupe product,” he told JNS.