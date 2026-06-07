Sunshine, Smiles and Community at JCC Block Party

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Photos By Andrew Guckes

The JCC Community Block Party May 31 at the Rosenbloom Owings Mills JCC was a great time, with tons of fun to be had under bright blue skies. Kids enjoyed just about every type of entertainment and activity imaginable, while there were interesting and informative booths representing a wide swath of community organizations for adults. Plus, good food and live music for all ages.

Whether Orthodox, Conservative, Reform, Reconstructionist, Jews who don’t identify with any movement at all or non-Jewish, one thing that everyone had in common was smiles, laughs and maybe a bead of sweat or two.

The annual event celebrates the wide range of Jewish life in Baltimore, with this year’s edition starting at 10 a.m. and running until 3 p.m. Thousands attended, with many opting to sign up for various programs or organizations, buy products and meet friends old and new.