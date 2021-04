On Feb. 14, Norma Linda Surosky (née Galler) of Pikesville at 92. She is survived by children Roger (Marsha) Himelfarb, Sheldon Himelfarb (Deirdre Saunder), Suzie Galler (née Himelfarb) (Richard Erickson), Michael (late Trina) Himelfarb and Adam (P.J.) Himelfarb; step-children Bruce (Betsy) Surosky and Jody (Carl) Steinwinter; brother Ronald (Frada) Galler; grandchildren Melissa Surosky-Bechtel (Jesse Bechtel), Sara Surosky-Blauvett (Andrew Blauvett), Abigail Surosky (Brian) McGurgan, Danielle Himelfarb, Madeline Himelfarb, Alixandra West, Gabriel West, Jay Weixelbaum (Sarah Gilchrist), Teghan Himelfarb, Rhiannon Himelfarb, Stephen Aaron Himelfarb, Stephanie Himelfarb, Logan Erickson and Connor Erickson; great-grandchildren Mackenzie, Nate and Lucas Blauvett, Ava Bechtel, Thomas McGurgan, Ava Sutton, Alejandro Ochoa and Elena Ochoa. She was predeceased by husband Theodore Surosky; brother Sidney Galler; and parents Samuel and Ann Galler.

Contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.