On July 1, Susan Falck Weintraub of Owings Mills at 75. She is survived by husband Steven Lee Weintraub; son Jason (Jessica) Weintraub; brothers Richard (Lois) Falck and Earle (Barbara) Falck; grandchildren Annabelle and Charlotte Weintraub; and sister-in-law Dr. Sue Weintraub. She was predeceased by parents Belle and Albert Falck.

Contributions may be sent to the Weintraub Family Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Pikesville, MD 21208.