Susan Feldman (nee Fleischmann), of Baltimore, passed away on July 27, at the age of 84. She is survived by her loving children, Aaron (Melanie) Ehasz, Sarah Ehasz, Debby Henkle, Julie (Raz) Bruci; caring brother, David (Becky) Fleischmann; and dear sister-in-law, Paula Feldman; adoring grandchildren, Jonah Henkle, Paul Ehasz, Zachary Ehasz, Zelda Ehasz, Anna Ehasz, Sarai Bruci, Oren Bruci, Lawrence Ehasz, and Conrad Ehasz. She was predeceased by her cherished husband, Howard S. Feldman; loving parents, Melverne Rolnick and Paul Fleischmann; and dear brother-in-law, Gilbert Feldman. Susan loved puzzles and word games, and was a devoted and talented bridge player. She was happiest with her kids and grandkids overfilling her home with chaos and love. For many decades she was the producer, director and female lead of so many memorable family gatherings.