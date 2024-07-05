On June 22, Susan G. Wetzel of Manchester at 69. She is survived by brother Lance Allen (Rose) Wetzel; niece and nephews Ryan (Maurya) Wetzel, Jennifer (Jerome) Yoon and Christopher (Chelsea) Wetzel; great-nieces and great-nephews Isabelle, Ethan, Alyssa, Dylan and Zoe; and German Shepherd Lexi, who stayed by her side until the end. She was predeceased by parents Betty and William Wetzel. She was a former American Airlines flight attendant who was always proud of the work she did. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

Contributions may be sent to any animal shelter of your choice.