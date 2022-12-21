On December 3, Susan Milstein (née Matz) of Westminster at 77. She is survived by her husband, Marvin Milstein; children Jennifer (Brent) Johnson and Dr. Deborah (Dr. J Bryan) Herchelroath; sisters-in-law Carol Matz and Pauline (Herman) Hohauser; and grandchildren Hannah Johnson, Katie Johnson, Alexis Herchelroath and Delaney Herchelroath. She was predeceased by her brother, Philip Matz; and parents Belle and Paul Matz.

As a professor at McDaniel College, she impacted the lives of thousands of students. Her absence will be felt in the hearts of those who loved her, but her light will continue to shine through everyone she knew.