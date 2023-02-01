On January 2, Susan Taube (née Strauss) of Rockville at 96. She is survived by her children, Mark Tracy, Miriam (late Jossi) Wajcfeld, Bernard (Adele Solomon) Taube, Myron Taube and Judith (Robert) Hines; grandchildren Aron Lee (Katie) Tanner, Teresa Klock-Taube (Kevin Klock), Shelly Ricanati, Daniel (Sivan) Weissfeld, Leonard Solomon Taube, Michael Solomon Taube (Dr. Martin Mendelson), Angela (Mark) Cimino, Dr. Rachel Hines (Dr. Tyler Jones), Cara (Dr. Michael) Parsons and Benjamin (Bonnie) Hines; 20 great-grandchildren; as well as two great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Herman Taube; her sister, Brunhilde Strauss; and her parents, Bertha and Herman Strauss.

Susan was the beloved matriarch of the family and a defiant survivor of the Holocaust.

Contributions in her memory may be sent online to: Jewish Social Service Agency (www.JSSA.org); or the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. (www.ushmm.org).