On Feb. 16, Edith Sussman (née Schofer) of Owings Mills at 104. She is survived by many nieces, one nephew and friends. She was predeceased by husband Louis Sussman; siblings August Schofer, Meyer Schofer, Maurice Schofer, Nathan Schofer, Lillian Greenwald and Ann Chayt; and parents Pauline and Haimen Schofer.

Contributions may be sent to Ner Israel Rabbinical College, Beth Tfiloh Congregation or Bais Yaakov School for Girls.