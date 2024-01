On Dec. 23, Svetlana Shvets (née Gorelik) of Baltimore at 56. She is survived by mother Olga Gorelik and sister Alexandra “Sasha” (Michael) Rose. She was predeceased by husband Boris Shvets and father Boris Gorelik. She enjoyed art and animals, especially standard poodles. She had a kind heart and always willing to help anyone in need.

Contributions may be sent to Magen David Adom, 20 West 36th St., Suite 1100, New York, NY 10018.