On Oct. 29, Sybil Arison (née Sydney) of Columbia at 96. She is survived by daughter Beverley (Jeffery) Meyers; grandchildren Laurence Meyers (fiancé Julie Patchan) and Samuel (Cora) Meyers; and nephew Brett Estry. She was predeceased by husband Laurence Arison; sister Gloria Estry; and parents Rebecca and Benjamin Sydney. She emigrated from Manchester, England, in 2000 to be with her daughter and grandchildren.

Contributions may be sent to Jewish Federation of Howard County, 10630 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 400, Columbia, MD 21044, jewishhowardcounty.org.