On January 28, Sybil R. Coblenzer (née Rosenberg) of Pikesville at 94. She is survived by daughters Janet C. Moss and Reneé C. Feller; sons-in-law Stephen Moss and Henry Feller; grandchildren Jennifer Moss, Heather (Ralph) Conca, Eliza Feller (Michael Temchine) and Jason (Wendy) Feller; and great-grandchildren Madison Conca, Olivia Conca, Jonah Temchine, McKenzie Feller and Reagan Feller. She was predeceased by her husband, Mervin “Buddy” Coblenzer; her sister, Shirley F. Rosenberg; and her parents, Joseph J. and Shulamith “Shummy” Rosenberg.

Sybil grew up in the Holmes Avenue area of Baltimore City and graduated from Forest Park High School. She met her husband, Buddy, after World War II. Sybil worked as a secretary and then as a sales representative. In her free time, she was an active member of Laurel Hills Country Club, Summit Country Club, Covenant Guild and Miriam Lodge. Sybil enjoyed playing mah jongg and cards her entire life, and she loved all dogs. She had a strong personality; people who knew her recognized that it was “Sybil’s way or the highway (usually, it turned out to be the highway). Mostly, she just wanted what was best for her family.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to: Covenant Guild, Inc., c/o Maxine Gordon, 1 High Stepper Court, Apt. 604, Baltimore, MD 21208; or to the Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136.