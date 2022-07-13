On June 30, Sylvia Ruth Rosenblatt (née Snyder) of Pikesville at 87. She is survived by children Myles H. Rosenblatt, Susan M. (Douglas K.) Schehr and Alan S. (Sara E.) Rosenblatt; grandchildren Kerri (Ryan) Pine, Philip C. Rosenblatt, Hilary (Matt) Harrison, Brooke (Josh) Navarro, Jamie Rosenblatt, Jonathan I. Schehr (Rebecca Bandler) and Melanie (Thomas) Eliason; and great-granddaughter Maddox H. Pine. She is also survived by brother-in-law Howard Rosenblatt; nieces and nephews Jeffrey and Pam Gittleman, Sam and Michelle Rosenblatt and Rachel Rosenblatt; and many great-nieces and a great-nephew. She was predeceased by husband Mark Elliott Rosenblatt; sister Florence (Herman) Gittleman; daughter-in-law Barbara C. Rosenblatt; sister-in-law Sandra Rosenblatt; and parents Kate and Julius Snyder.

Contributions may be sent to Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah, 7000 Rockland Hills Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209; or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.