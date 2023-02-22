On February 3, Sylvia Strauss (née Bolotin) of Baltimore at 94. She is survived by children Lesly List, Debra (Arnold) Block and Marcie (Gene) Montanarelli; grandchildren Melanie Abramowitz, David (Chanit) List, Jessica (Phil) Greber, Amy Block, Nicole Montanarelli (Jamie Moran), Stephanie Montanarelli (Aaron Guy) and Gina Montanarelli; great-grandchildren Nathaniel List, Emma List, Noah Greber and Charlie Greber. She was predeceased by her husband S. Paul Strauss; siblings Faye Zimlin and Harry Bolotin; and his parents Leah and Benjamin Bolotin.

Contributions may be sent to the Susan G. Koman, 303 International Circle, Suite 390, Hunt Valley, MD 21030.