On July 29, Sylvia Zukerberg (née Zenitz) of Delray Beach, Florida, at 93. She is survived by children Dr. Steven (Lynda) Zukerberg, Fran (Steven) Baum, Sherry Henricks and Dr. Bruce Zukerberg (Nancy Rogol); grandchildren Tiffany Zukerberg, Heather (Seth) Laderman, Michael (Callyn) Baum, Lauren (Derek) Stone, Dr. Jonathan Henricks, Matthew Henricks, Lindsay Zukerberg, Julia Zukerberg, Jared Zukerberg, Brian (Gabriela) Fraidin, Laura Rosen, Michael Fraidin, Caitlyn Rogol, Paige Rogol and Aaron (Sarah) Urban-Zukerberg; great-grandchildren Brandon and Zoey Baum, Lennon, Jagger and Marley Stone, Logan and Lily Laderman, Branson and Connor Fraidin, Maxwell and Brooke Rosen, Hailey and Austin Fraidin, Jackson and Brody Urban-Zukerberg. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by husband Leon Zukerberg; brother Dr. Bernard Zenitz; and parents Fannie and Ellis Zenitz.

Contributions may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care and Hebrew Young Men’s Cemetery.