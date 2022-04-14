On March 25, Sarene Tabershaw (née Rudman) of Rockville at 91. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Dr. Harold Tabershaw and parents Simon and Bertha Rudman. She was a devoted mother to Ellen (Paul) Saval, and Audrey (Eric) Lieberman; a loving grandmother to Neil (Nicole) Saval, Brian (Jami) Saval, Gary (Kat) Saval, Kevin Lieberman and Amy Lieberman; and an adoring great-grandmother to Charlie Saval, Lucy Saval, Sloan Saval and Lennon Saval.

Contributions to General Israel Orphans Home for Girls, 111 John Street Suite 1740, New York, NY 10038.