On July 6, James Richard (Dick) Taft of Cabin John at 86. He moved to the D.C. area to launch the Foundation Center. He subsequently founded the Taft Group, which started off as a consulting firm focused on institutional relations with foundations, but quickly evolved into a major publishing enterprise. He founded the Taft Organization, which advised nonprofit clients on how to raise money and create institutional monuments. He was an adviser to the Smithsonian Institution in launching museums including the National Museum of the American Indian, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, and the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center of the National Air and Space Museum and The Marine Corps Heritage Center. He is survived by life partner Shelley Rae Rudick; son Michael; daughter Gabrielle (Neil Jensen); son Jesse (Hellie Priester); daughter Marielle; grandchildren Eli, Lucas and Maia Jensen; and brother Earl Taft (Hessie) and their children.

Contributions may be sent to The Audubon Naturalist Society of the Central Atlantic States and The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.