On April 21, Cary Marc Tamres of Baltimore at 73. He is survived by son Alan (Alyson) Tamres; sister Beverly (Jeffrey) Rosenbaum; and niece Betsy Rosenbaum-Cassel (Robert Cassel). He was predeceased by wife Harriet Lee Tamres (née Levine) and parents Sylvia and Daniel Tamres.

Contributions may be sent to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.