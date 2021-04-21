On March 23, Naomi Riva Tannenbaum (née Pronin) of Sykesville at the age of 77. She is survived by husband Howard Tannenbaum; children Joseph (Debbie) Tannenbaum and Claire Tannenbaum (Joe Palmer); and grandchildren Joshua, Alison and Felicity Tannenbaum and Jacob and Mollie Epstein. She was predeceased by parents Rose Davis Pronin and Joseph Pronin and sister Anita Pronin Kantor. She loved reading, all day every day.

Contributions may be sent to United Cerebral Palsy, 1825 K St. NW, Suite 600, Washington, DC 20006.