On Dec. 7, Valery Taslitsky of Owings Mills at 73. He is survived by children Igor (Laura) Taslitsky, Victoria Taslitsky and Yana (fiance Justin) Taslitsky; siblings Svetlana Tsimerman and Oleg Taslitsky; and grandchildren Ryan (fiance Sophia), Daniel, Eva, Alex, Michael and Donna. He was predeceased by siblings Luba Kholodovsky and Michael Taslitsky.