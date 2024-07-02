Tauber-Jannati

Emily Beth Tauber and David Martin Jannati, together with their families, announce their engagement and future marriage.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Stefanie Kresky of Sykesville, MD and Joseph Tauber of Wetumpka, AL. She is a 2009 graduate of Marriotts Ridge High School and a 2013 graduate of The Pennsylvania State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering. She is employed as a Director of Product at Skymint.

The prospective groom is the son of Ruth Shor-Jannati of Columbia, MD and Ali Jannati of Villa de Leyva, COL. He is a 2009 graduate of Oakland Mills High School and is employed as a Commercial Program Consultant at Utility Advisors and Coach at the Michigan Wolves Soccer Club.

The couple became engaged on October 27th, 2023, near their home in Ann Arbor, MI and will be wed in Baltimore, MD in September of 2024