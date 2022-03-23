On March 5, Harry Teitelman of Owings Mills at 92. He is survived by sons Richard (Stacy) Teitelman and Ted (Ruthann McCarron) Teitelman and grandchildren Adam Teitelman, Alex Teitelman, Meaghan Teitelman and Matthew Teitelman. He was predeceased by wife Peggy Teitelman (née Ravner); brothers Samuel Teitelman, Max Teitelman and Jack Teitelman; and parents Ida Wexler and Abraham Teitelman.

Contributions may be sent to the Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd St. NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037 or the ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128.