On Aug. 3, Berta Tepper (née Finkielsztein) of Baltimore at 79. She is survived by husband Dr. Marcos Tepper; children Lesley Lesser (Elie Messafi) and Alex (Fran) Tepper; sister Julia (Isaias) Firbank; grandchildren Ari (Debbie) Lesser, Tal (Sara) Lesser, Elana (Stephan) Gilbert, Joshua Tepper, Gabriella Tepper, Jordana Tepper, Arielle Messafi and Alyse Messafi; and great-grandchildren Noa, Lev, Boaz and Mila. She was predeceased by sister Sara Sejtman and parents Saul and Perla Finkielsztein.

Contributions may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.