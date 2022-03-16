On Feb. 24, Dorothy Mildred Terkowitz of Baltimore at 91. She is survived by children Craig (Ruth) Terkowitz and Robert Terkowitz; sister Ellen (late Harold) Feldman; sister-in-law Myra Cohn; grandchildren Mia Terkowitz, Andrew Terkowitz and Richard Terkowitz; and by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband Irvin Terkowitz; brother Arthur Cohn; and parents Lawrence and Rose Cohn.

Contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association of Maryland, Hadassah of Greater Baltimore or to the charity of your choice.