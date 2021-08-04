On July 24, Margot Terle (nee Straus) of Baltimore at 87. She is survived by husband Paul S. Terle; children Dr. Gary (Judy) Terle, Steve (Kathy) Terle and Hope (Carl) Bird; grandchildren Hannah and Arielle Terle and Brendan and Daniel Bird; sister-in-law Marcella (Ted) Schwartz; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by parents Betty and Adolf Straus; brother Walter (Marion) Straus; sibling-in-laws Isadore (Frances) Terle, Sayde (Morris) Finkelstein, Louis (Florence) Terle, Jack (Gladys) Terle and Janet (Leon) Steinberg.

Contributions may be sent to Howard County Autism Society, 9770 Patuxent Woods Drive, Ste. 308, Columbia, MD 21046 or the charity of your choice.