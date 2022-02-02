TEST KIT DROP OFF

By
JT Staff
-
0
(Courtesy of Columbia Jewish Congregation)

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball stopped by the Oakland Mills Interfaith Center to drop off COVID-19 test kits to Columbia Jewish Congregation and others.

