‘That’s Our Family’: Hundreds Rally for Israel at Penn Station

Miriam Goliger traveled from New Hampshire to attend the Rally for Israel held at Baltimore’s Penn Station on Sunday, Oct. 29. She wanted to show support for Israel three weeks after Hamas killed more than 1400 people and took more than 200 hostage in a surprise attack.

Holding an Israeli flag, Goliger said, “I came to support my family,” noting that her adult children are Israeli citizens who currently live in Baltimore.

Goliger was one of hundreds of people who attended the Rally for Israel. More than 100 people of those people traveled in on three buses that departed from Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah Hebrew Congregation in Pikesville.

According to Jay Bernstein, an attorney and a member of Ner Tamid Greenspring Valley Congregation, who coordinated the rally with congregations and organizations from across the Baltimore area, approximately 500 to 1,000 people attended. The purpose, Bernstein told the JT, was to give the Jewish community from every denomination an opportunity to come together and express their support for the people of Israel, and for the hostages being held by Hamas.

Participating organizations included Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, Baltimore Israel Coalition, Beth El Congregation, Beth Tfiloh Congregation, B’nai Israel, Bnai Jacob Shaarei Zion, Friends of the Israel Defense Forces, Israel Bonds and many more.

“It is time for the Jewish community to publicly support Israel, to send the statement that we support Israel and the IDF and to thank President Biden for his support,” Bernstein told the JT after the rally.

Attendees also included Natasha and Joseph Steimetz, who were in Israel at the time of the Hamas attack, and Natasha Steimetz’s mother, Gina Finkelstein, whose parents and brother live in Israel.

Natasha and Joseph Steimetz recently married and were intending to settle in Israel. Natasha Steimetz recounted the journey they took to return to Baltimore, which was difficult due to the lack of flights out of Israel.

“We came back to Baltimore last week,” she said. “We were in Israel for the first two weeks of everything that happened. We went to Athens and stayed there for a week. While there, we had dinner at Chabad, with 300 others, and met someone from Ashdod who had lost her entire family in the attacks.”

Holding a blue and white sign that said, “Never Again is Now,” Hananya Cohen, another rally attendee, sat on the other side of the staging area with his 7-year-old son, Zeke; 9-year-old daughter, Rosie and wife, Chana Dena.

“We are deeply moved by what’s happening to our brothers and sisters in Israel, and especially want to come out in public to counter all the rallies in the United States that are supporting the terrorists,” Hananya Cohen said. Asked if he had family in Israel, he replied, “We do. Seven million, in Israel. That’s our family.”

Cohen’s sentiments were echoed by Bruce Blumenthal, a Baltimore County resident and member of Ner Tamid, who held up a flyer of 5-year-old Amelia Alony, kidnapped on the day of the Hamas attack.

“I am here to cancel out evil,” Blumenthal told the JT. “And to show support for my family in Israel — all 7 million.” Asked if he knew Amelia, Blumenthal replied, “Do I know her? She could be my granddaughter.”

Not all the attendees were Jewish.

Michael Love was one of them. Leaning against his bike, he said, “I am not Jewish, but I support Israel.”

Former City Councilman Carl Stokes, who is not Jewish, was also in attendance.

“I feel strongly that we must work towards peace,” Stokes said. “Today is the day for peace. I believe that we all want peace. I don’t agree with everything that was said here today, but there is no excuse for what happened on Oct. 7.”

Standing next to Stokes, Jill Yesko, a Baltimore City resident and member of Beth Am, said she felt it important to show that Jews from all sides of the political spectrum can “unite in their support of Israel.”

The two-hour rally included speakers from local synagogues and elected officials, such as Bernstein, City Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer, City Council President Nick Mosby, Suburban Orthodox Congregation Rabbi Shmuel Silber, Ner Tamid Rabbi Yisrael Motzen, Baltimore Zionist District Executive Director Caren Leven and more. Cantor Yoni Rose, Eli Cohen and the Baltimore based A.K.A Pella band led attendees in song.

“It was so meaningful and powerful to see hundreds and hundreds of people in our community come together as an expression of support for Israel, for the kidnapped hostages and for all Jewish Baltimore,” Howard Libit, executive director of the Baltimore Jewish Council, told the JT at the rally. “From the songs, to the signs and flags, to the thoughtful remarks from rabbis and elected officials, the rally was an emphatic display that Baltimore stands with Israel.”

Reflecting after the rally, Rabbi Yerachmiel Shapiro of Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah Hebrew Congregation said that it was important to create momentum and solidarity, as well as to ensure that the condemnation and anti-Israel rhetoric seen in actions, rallies and marches in downtown Baltimore did not drown out the need for the Jewish community to make their support for the people of Israel public.

“At a time when fear is starting to set in as we are faced with rampant antisemitism, this pro-Israel solidarity rally was about taking back the city and making sure it’s safe for pro-Israel advocates to be activists in the real street,” Shapiro said. “I loved the energy, the unity, the pride and the large turnout. Baltimore stands with Israel.”