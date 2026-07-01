Editorial: The America They Didn’t Expect

The FIFA World Cup has produced plenty of memorable moments on the field. Off the field, however, it has revealed something even more significant: America’s greatest strength may still be its ability to surprise those who think they already know it.

For years, much of the world has consumed an image of the United States filtered through political conflict, social media outrage and sensational headlines. America is portrayed as bitterly divided, increasingly dangerous and in irreversible decline.

Those criticisms are not entirely without foundation. Political polarization is real. So are many of our social challenges.

But the World Cup has offered something that television, newspapers and social media rarely provide: firsthand experience.

Millions of visitors have discovered an America that is more complicated — and considerably more attractive — than the caricature. They have encountered efficient host cities, welcoming volunteers, friendly strangers and communities eager to celebrate with people from every continent. They have filled restaurants, public squares and neighborhood pubs, bringing with them their own traditions while discovering ours. Some have marveled at Buc-ee’s and Texas Roadhouse. Others have laughed about unlimited soft drink refills. Still others have simply remarked on the openness and friendliness they found wherever they traveled.

These anecdotes are entertaining. Collectively, they are more important than they appear.

The late political scientist Joseph Nye described “soft power” as a nation’s ability to shape the world not through coercion, but through attraction. Military strength can deter adversaries. Economic power can influence markets. But only culture, institutions and values persuade others that a country is worth admiring — or emulating.

The World Cup has become an unexpected demonstration of that principle.

No government advertising campaign could have matched the impact of millions of ordinary interactions between visitors and Americans. Every helpful volunteer, every welcoming restaurant owner, every conversation between strangers quietly challenged assumptions that had been formed from thousands of miles away. The tournament has reminded us that a nation’s reputation is built not only by its leaders, but by its citizens.

This lesson is especially timely as America marks its 250th anniversary. Democracies rarely project perfection; indeed, their willingness to expose disagreement is often mistaken for weakness. Yet the American experiment has always rested on something deeper than political consensus. It rests on confidence that people of different backgrounds can live together under common institutions while preserving the freedom to disagree.

That idea remains remarkably attractive, even when Americans themselves sometimes forget it.

None of this excuses our shortcomings. The World Cup has not erased concerns about immigration, crime, political rancor or public policy. Nor should it. Patriotism requires honesty as well as pride.

But perspective matters. Visitors came expecting a nation defined by its divisions. Many are leaving with a more balanced impression — of a country whose civic culture remains more resilient, more generous and more confident than its public discourse often suggests.

Long after the championship trophy has been lifted, that may prove to be the tournament’s most enduring legacy. Not that America hosted the world’s biggest sporting event successfully, but that millions of people experienced the country for themselves — and discovered that the real America is richer, more welcoming and more hopeful than the version so often exported by our politics.