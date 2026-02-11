Opinion: The Battle for the Classroom Is the Battle for the Nation

Steve Rosenberg

America’s classrooms are under siege. Not from budget cuts or test scores, but from an ideology that undermines our very foundations of liberty, equality and mutual respect.

A new White Paper by the North American Values Institute (NAVI) titled “When the Classroom Turns Hostile” lays out the case in unmistakable terms: what’s happening in K-12 education is not a series of isolated incidents, but a systemic crisis that is robbing our children, especially Jewish children, of a safe, honest and empowering education. The battle for the minds of our youngest citizens is the most urgent and important battle in front of us. And we’re losing.

The paper shows what many parents have long suspected: Schools have become ideological battlegrounds, where political agendas often eclipse educational purpose. Institutions once dedicated to fostering critical thinking now often push conformity and fear. Instead of preparing students to live and thrive in a pluralistic society, too many schools are training them to view the world through a rigid, illiberal lens — one that punishes dissent, elevates group identity above individual merit, and too often frames Jews and Israel as the enemy.

This is not just a Jewish problem. But it’s often Jewish students who feel the impact most acutely. From first graders shamed into silence during “identity weeks” to high schoolers excluded or harassed for supporting Israel, the examples are widespread and can be chilling. The common thread is clear: Antisemitism is no longer on the margins. It’s becoming embedded into school culture, sneaking in through the back door of curriculum, training and institutions that govern what gets taught.

The White Paper provides the most comprehensive framework yet to understand how this happened. It traces the problem upstream — to teacher colleges that frame education as activism, to unions that prioritize political activism over academic excellence, and to state bureaucracies that quietly steer education toward divisive and activist ends. The report reveals how this ideology is institutionalized — not just in lessons and language, but in systems of power and control that are unaccountable to parents and often hostile to them.

That’s what makes this crisis so dangerous. It’s not just what is taught. It’s who gets to decide — and who gets excluded from the process.

Jewish families know this all too well. Across the country, especially in progressive school districts, parents who raise concerns about antisemitism or political bias are ignored, silenced or smeared. Some have been called bigots for simply asking schools to be politically neutral. Others have faced retaliation from school boards, teachers or local activists. The same values that once made American public schools a model of civic cohesion — mutual respect, open inquiry and shared democratic purpose — are now treated as suspicious, even dangerous.

But here’s the good news: Parents are fighting back. And the White Paper makes clear that they are not alone.

The document offers more than a diagnosis; it offers a roadmap. It defines a coherent strategy that connects grassroots parent advocacy to legal, political and policy-level solutions. It shows how accountability, transparency and institutional neutrality can be achieved through smart organizing and pressure. And it positions Jewish parents not as victims, but as essential partners in rebuilding an educational system worthy of our children.

Parents are the frontline. Their voices carry a moral legitimacy that no school or administrator can ignore. When parents demand neutrality, they’re not asking for privilege but for fairness. When they ask for Jewish students to be safe and treated with respect, they’re not making a special request; they’re asking for compliance with the law. And when they organize, testify and hold their schools accountable, they strengthen the entire community.

This is what real resistance looks like — not hashtag activism, but painstaking, often thankless work by ordinary people who refuse to surrender their kids to ideological capture.

The White Paper’s release couldn’t come at a more crucial moment. Across the country, K-12 education is becoming the next battleground in America’s cultural and political wars. And the stakes couldn’t be higher. If we lose our schools, we lose our future. With declining literacy rates across the nation, schools are clearly failing in more ways than one. Now is the time to correct all of this.

That’s why the paper calls on all stakeholders — Jewish and non-Jewish, liberal and conservative, urban and suburban — to unite around one simple, powerful idea: that every child deserves an education grounded in facts, not politics. That our schools must remain neutral on political matters. That our institutions must be held accountable. And that parents must be empowered, not sidelined.

This isn’t about nostalgia for some mythical golden age of education. It’s about the future. It’s about whether the next generation of Americans will inherit a country that still believes in liberty, equality and truth. Or whether they’ll grow up in a nation where group identity trumps individual character, and where Jews are once again treated as outsiders in the very land they helped build.

The battle for the classroom is the battle for the country. It’s a battle for the soul of American democracy. It’s time we fought it like we mean it.

Steve Rosenberg is the principal of the Team GSD and the regional director for NAVI in Philadelphia.