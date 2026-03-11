The Importance of Jewish Day School (D’var Torah, Feb. 13)

I was pleased to read Emma Strauzer’s D’var Torah in your Feb. 13 issue. I was impressed with her insights into the Torah portion, but also with the fact that she attends Jewish day school — Krieger Schechter Day School.

It is rare for Jewish parents to have the commitment to send their children to Jewish day school, when there are free public schools in Baltimore County. Perhaps these parents are satisfied with Hebrew school or Sunday school. My father described the curriculum in after-school classes as “lean and extra lean.” And I spoke to a Russian immigrant who attended a county public school; she told me it was basically a waste of time. She learned little or nothing there.

The decision to spend hard-earned money on Jewish day school is truly a worthwhile investment. Jewish day school, with its emphasis on learning Bible and Haftorah in the original Hebrew, gives you an ethical basis, and very importantly, Hebrew literacy.

Emma Strauzer is on the right path, due to her parents’ commitment and her own talent and interest. I wish more parents cared enough to give their children a complete Jewish education. Jewish studies are not an after-school afterthought. Judaism is a lifetime commitment, which starts with Jewish day school.

-Eileen Pollock, Pikesville