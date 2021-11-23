THE PLAY’S THE THING

By
JT Staff
-
0
(Courtesy of Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School)

The Beth Tfiloh Creative Arts Department began its 2021-22 season with a production of “Peter and the Starcatcher,” featuring a completely vaccinated cast and a masked and vaccinated audience.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here