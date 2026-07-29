Editorial: The Podcast Presidency

Words have always been one of America’s most powerful instruments of statecraft. A president’s speech can calm financial markets, reassure allies, deter adversaries or, if carelessly delivered, accomplish precisely the opposite. A vice president’s remarks can complicate negotiations. A secretary of state’s statement can close diplomatic doors — or quietly open them.

In foreign affairs, words are not commentary. They are policy.

That simple truth seems to be disappearing from American government. Increasingly, our highest officials are speaking the language of podcasts rather than the language of statecraft. It may make for compelling interviews, viral clips and enthusiastic social media posts. It is a dangerous way to conduct foreign policy.

The problem is not the medium. Podcasts have become an important forum for public discussion. The problem is that the culture of podcasts is beginning to shape the culture of government.

Podcast culture rewards spontaneity over preparation, provocation over persuasion and certainty over reflection. The sharper the accusation, the larger the audience. The stronger the threat, the louder the applause. Obscenity signals authenticity.

Insults become entertainment. Every disagreement becomes a confrontation. Every conversation becomes a performance.

Diplomacy has always operated by the opposite rules. Words are chosen carefully because they have consequences. Precision matters. Restraint is not weakness; it is discipline. Ambiguity is sometimes intentional because it preserves room for negotiation. The objective is not to dominate today’s news cycle. It is to advance America’s interests tomorrow.

The distinction has become increasingly blurred. Vice President JD Vance recently used Joe Rogan’s podcast to accuse unnamed figures within Israel of manipulating American public opinion over the war with Iran. President Donald Trump frequently announces major foreign policy positions in conversational terms that leave allies and adversaries guessing whether they represent settled policy or spontaneous reaction. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. often speaks with certainty that exceeds the available evidence. Even Secretary of State Marco Rubio, once admired for the precision of his foreign policy analysis, has increasingly adopted the compressed, declarative style that dominates today’s political media.

Different personalities. One troubling pattern.

The Middle East offers little margin for rhetorical improvisation. Every statement from Washington is translated, analyzed and scrutinized in Jerusalem, Tehran, Doha, Riyadh and beyond. Intelligence agencies parse every sentence. Military planners assess every threat. Financial markets react to every perceived shift in American policy. A casual remark in a podcast studio can complicate negotiations that took months to arrange.

America’s allies need confidence that U.S. policy is deliberate. Its adversaries need confidence that American warnings are intentional. When public statements sound improvised, threats sound performative and accusations sound speculative, both begin to wonder whether they are hearing the considered judgment of the United States or merely another episode in America’s domestic political conversation.

Americans rightly want leaders who speak plainly. Plain English is a virtue. Authenticity is a virtue. Carelessness is not.

The presidency is not a podcast. The vice presidency is not a podcast. The conduct of American diplomacy is not a search for the next viral moment. The world can afford entertainers. It cannot afford the United States to mistake entertainment for statecraft.