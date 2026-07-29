Editorial: The Question Beneath Pickaxe Mountain

The most important question raised by Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain nuclear facility is not whether the United States or Israel can destroy it. It is what happens after they do.

Buried deep beneath layers of rock, the complex appears designed to house sensitive nuclear equipment beyond the reach of ordinary military strikes. Its construction is another reminder that Iran has spent years learning from every attack, every act of sabotage and every exposure of its nuclear infrastructure. Each setback has produced a new facility that is harder to find, harder to penetrate and harder to eliminate.

That does not mean previous military operations failed. The recent American and Israeli campaign inflicted severe damage on Iran’s nuclear program, disrupted its capabilities and bought valuable time. Those were important achievements. They may have prevented Iran from moving rapidly toward a weapon.

But Pickaxe Mountain forces a more difficult question: If Iran continues rebuilding, are the United States and Israel prepared to attack again? And if necessary, again after that?

For years, Western leaders have insisted that Iran will not be permitted to acquire a nuclear weapon. The declaration is clear. Its implications are not.

If diplomacy succeeds in producing a verifiable agreement that removes enriched material, restricts centrifuge production and permits intrusive inspection, the cycle may be broken. But Iran has repeatedly concealed facilities, limited access and treated negotiations as a means of preserving rather than surrendering its nuclear options.

Externally imposed regime change is not a credible alternative. Nor can policymakers responsibly assume that Iran’s leaders will suddenly abandon an undertaking they have pursued at enormous economic and military cost.

That leaves a grim possibility: preventing an Iranian bomb may require repeated acts of prevention — economic pressure, covert operations, cyberattacks, sabotage and, when those measures are insufficient, military force.

No government should embrace such a policy casually. Intelligence can be incomplete. Military operations carry risks of escalation, retaliation and regional war. Not every tunnel, construction project or centrifuge justifies an attack. Diplomacy and inspection must remain serious instruments of policy, not gestures performed before the missiles fly.

But neither should Washington or Jerusalem pretend that the words “Iran will never have a nuclear weapon” enforce themselves.

Once that commitment is made, it creates obligations. If Iran restores the capabilities that were destroyed, the United States and Israel will have to decide whether their red line was real or rhetorical. If they act again, they must then confront the same question when Iran rebuilds once more.

There may be no single decisive operation and no moment at which the problem can be declared permanently solved. That is the strategic reality Pickaxe Mountain exposes.

Iran may yet accept an enforceable agreement. Its leaders may eventually conclude that the nuclear program has brought devastation rather than security. A future government may choose a different path. But none of those outcomes can be assumed.

Until then, the United States and Israel face an indefinite and deeply sobering commitment. If they mean what they say about preventing an Iranian nuclear bomb, the next attack may not be the last.

The real lesson of Pickaxe Mountain is not simply that vigilance must continue. It is that no one can yet say where — or how — the cycle ends.