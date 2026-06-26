The Voters Have Spoken: Baltimore Primary Results Take Shape

With Maryland’s 2026 primary elections in the books as of June 23, nominees for the Democratic and Republican parties have largely been determined.

Several races held particular significance for Jewish residents in the Baltimore area, particularly the race to replace longtime U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer, who has represented Maryland’s 5th Congressional District for 45 years.

Hoyer, in addition to being a powerful voice in the Democratic Party for decades, is a staunch supporter of Israel who has taken a public stance against antisemitism for years, but particularly recently as attacks on Jews have increased across the country.

Hoyer endorsed Adrian Boafo, his former campaign manager, to fill the seat. Boafo faced off against two dozen candidates, although he seemed to create space for himself in the crowded field largely via Hoyer’s support. He also received a wealth of donations, which did not come without controversy.

According to Politico, Boafo received a total of $11 million from pro-Israel and pro-crypto groups. Both represent interests that have drawn criticism from some opponents.

Regardless, Boafo appears set to be the Democratic Party’s nominee in November after winning more than 32% of the vote, a sizable advantage over runner-up Quincy Bareebe, who received approximately 18% of the vote. As of June 24, 71% of the vote had been counted.

Boafo will likely be tasked with following in Hoyer’s footsteps in representing the 5th District, which is solidly blue. Dating back to 2000, Hoyer never received less than 64% of the vote in a general election to represent the district.

Boafo, who is endorsed by Gov. Wes Moore, has said if he is elected, he intends to strengthen the U.S.-Israel alliance, ensure funding and security assistance to the State of Israel, and increase humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians.

Baltimore County Executive

The Baltimore County executive primary race also appears all but over, with Julian Jones receiving nearly 41% of the vote, according to the Associated Press. Jewish candidate Izzy Patoka, a member and former chair of the Baltimore County Council, is currently in second with 26.5% of the vote as of June 25 with an estimated 78% of the vote counted.

While Patoka told supporters he didn’t plan to concede until every vote was counted, as of June 25, Jones looked set to go up against Republican frontrunner Patrick V. Dyer in November. Historically, Baltimore County has seen 14 Democrats hold the position compared to only two Republicans, according to WBAL-TV.

Patoka, who lives in Pikesville, was the only Jewish candidate in the field. He told Baltimore Jewish Times earlier this month that his background helps him understand the large number of Jewish constituents in his district.

“I represent the largest Jewish area in Baltimore County. My parents were both Holocaust survivors and … part of my identity is being the son of Holocaust survivors,” Patoka said.

“It’s important to me to make sure that the things that are important to our community are addressed by local government.”

While not Jewish, Jones has spoken about the importance of keeping minorities in Baltimore County safe with what the county executive’s office can accomplish, namely creating security grants and ensuring police have a presence at events.

He said that he plans to work with schools and synagogues to find out what is best for them and make sure the office is supportive.

“At a time where we have rising antisemitism in Baltimore County, having one of the highest levels of hate crimes in the state, at a time where we see the Trump administration pulling back on some of the security grants that we’ve come accustomed to, I think it’s incumbent upon us as a county to step up to fill in that void,” Jones said in an interview with Baltimore Jewish Times in early June.

Maryland Legislative District 41

Another race of particular interest for Jewish Baltimoreans was the Democratic primary for Maryland Legislative District 41. Incumbent Sen. Dalya Attar sought to retain the seat after being appointed to fill a vacancy in 2025.

Attar, the first Orthodox Jewish woman to serve in the State Senate, saw her campaign overshadowed by federal charges of extortion and conspiracy. Federal prosecutors filed the charges against Attar in October for allegedly trying to document an affair between a former campaign consultant and a married man in order to stop the consultant from making negative statements against her. Attar and two indicted co-conspirators are alleged to have planted a hidden camera in a smoke detector in the consultant’s home to make recordings of the two engaging in the affair.

While Attar called the allegations “baseless” and the consultant “mentally unstable” and “vindictive,” her opponent, Baltimore City Del. Malcolm Ruff, seized the opportunity to highlight them, at one point calling her an “embarrassment” in a campaign mailer.

With 70% of ballots tallied as of June 24, Ruff had 60% of the vote to Attar’s 39.2%.

The general election will be held Nov. 3.

aguckes@midatlanticmedia.com