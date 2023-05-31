On May 21, Thelma Shuster (née Gans) of Silver Spring at 91. She is survived by children Mark Shuster (Nina Blecher) and Dr. Jeri Shuster (Dr. Bruce Rosenblum); grandchildren Daniel (Autumn) Rosenblum, Erica Rosenblum, Natalie (Bradley) Lugo and Alana (Andrew) Whipp; and great-grandchildren Abigail Rosenblum, Kaden LeCouter, Sloane Whipp and Hugh Lugo. She was predeceased by husband Abraham Shuster and parents Charles and Gertrude Gans. She was known for her love of animals, skilled bridge game and chicken matzah ball soup that rivaled the best. Her grandchildren and great children always brought a smile to her face and laughter to her lips.

Contributions may be sent to Congregation Har Tzeon-Agudath Achim, 1840 University Blvd. West, Silver Spring, MD 20902, or to Montgomery County Humane Society, 601 S. Stonestreet Ave., Rockville, MD 20850, or to Temple Isaiah, 12200 Scaggsville Road, Fulton, MD 20759.