On November 24, Theodore Vogel of Timonium at 91. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Vogel (née Bressick); children Karen Vogel (Pete Harrison) and Robert (Kathryn) Vogel; grandchildren Emily Harrison, Rachel Harrison, Jacob (Stephanie) Vogel and Daniel Vogel. He was predeceased by his parents, Abraham and Betty Vogel.

Ted was a loving husband to Sandra Vogel for 69 years. He was also a devoted father to Karen Vogel and her husband, Peter Harrison, and Robert Vogel and his wife, Kathryn. He was a wonderful grandfather to Emily, Jacob, Daniel and Rachel.

Ted graduated from the Philadelphia Textile Institute with a degree in textile chemistry. He served in the Army during the Korean War. Ted spent his career as a textile chemist and went on to become vice president of Rockland Industries.

After he and Sandy moved to Baltimore, he became an avid fan of the Ravens and Orioles.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to: the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, 1212 Cathedral St., Baltimore, MD 21210; or the National Museum of American Jewish Military History, 18114 R St. NW, Washington D.C. 20009.