These Schools Build Druze Israeli Identity, One Student at a Time

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Jewish and Druze students come together and share bread and vegetables grown at a farm extension of the Amal high school in Yanuh Jat in November 2025. (Photo credit: Elana Sztokman)

By Elana Sztokman

The front courtyard of the Amal high school in the western Galilee village of Yanuh Jat, with its stone terraces, flower-lined walkways and wooden bench circles, looks more like a retreat center than a typical school. Inside the high-ceilinged lobby, banners feature quotations in Hebrew, Arabic and English from public figures like John F. Kennedy and Steve Martin.​

The school serves children from villages along Israel’s northern border, and its atmosphere is no accident. Its design evokes order, beauty and respect, reflecting the philosophy of principal Wageeh Barakat, who took on the role a few years ago after the death of the school’s legendary longtime principal, Majed Bissan.

“I want students to feel like they are at home here,” Barakat said.

Yanuh Jat’s high school is one of several Druze-majority schools run by Amal, an educational network whose 50 affiliates range from vocational schools serving marginalized Israeli populations to science and technology schools in Israel’s biggest cities as well as its periphery. Amal’s Druze schools, which serve an Arabic-speaking religious minority of about 150,000 people in Israel, pursue a dual mission: strengthening Druze identity while preparing students for full participation in Israel’s diverse, democratic society.

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